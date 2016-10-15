Casino investor sues Rota gaming commission

A CASINO investor has asked the Superior Court for injunctive relief and judgment against the Rota Casino Gaming Commission and its officers for adopting a special resolution during a special meeting he was not informed about, affecting and cutting short his conditional casino license to three years instead of five.

SNM Corporation, doing business as SNM and Rota Resort and Country Club, and Hee Kyun Cho, as president and chairman of the board, filed his lawsuit through his counsel Robert T. Torres against the respondents: the Rota Casino Gaming Commission, its chairman Joaquin S. Manglona, vice chairman Francisco S. Calvo, commissioners Mateo A. Santos and John William King.

SNM is filing five causes of action against the commission and its officers for injunction per the Open Government Act, and declaratory judgment to declare the special resolution null and void, enforcement of penalty, and declaratory judgment to declare the special resolution invalid, and declaratory judgment for the date of issuance of the license.

Case facts

Attorney Torres said on Nov. 3, 2010, SNM submitted its application for a casino license and the required investigation fee to get a casino license.

On July 15, 2011, the commission granted SNM a conditional license to operate a casino on Rota for a period of five years.

Torres said Cho was in negotiations, at the time, with the commission regarding some changes he requested to the commission’s rules and regulations and fee structures that Cho felt were necessary to operate a casino business. He said SNM had not, at that time, paid a casino license fee to the commission.

On July 18, 2011 Cho received a letter from the commission through its executive director Alfredo O. Antolin congratulating Cho for successfully obtaining a casino license for Rota effective July 15, 2011, and instructing him to remit $400,000 immediately to the Rota municipal treasurer for the five-year conditional license.

Torres said SNM remitted an initial payment of $200,000 to the Rota municipal treasurer on June 9, 2013 and the remaining $200,000 was paid on Sept. 25, 2013.

Torres said commission chairman Joaquin Manglona wrote to Cho telling him he was the first qualified investor to whom the commission awarded a license under the amended regulations of the commission.

But on July 1, 2016, Torres said SNM received a letter from the commission telling Cho that the conditional license expired on July 15, 2016.

The commission said Cho could continue with his casino operation for another five-year conditional license for $450,000 or a one year conditional license fee of $150,000.

Cho replied that his conditional license had not expired yet and is still valid until Oct. 2, 2018.

Torres said SNM received a copy of a resolution passed by the commission on Oct. 4, 2016 during a “special meeting” stating that “since the issuance of the conditional license to SNM on July 5, 2011, there has been no casino project and the commission has serious concerns that the proposed project has not served the interests of the community.”

Torres said SNM did not receive a notice of the special meeting when the special resolution was passed, and that SNM was not given the chance to submit data, views, arguments in writing to the commission about the special resolution.

In a 19-page complaint, Torres said under the Open Government Act of 1992, special meetings of a public commission required a 24-hour advance notice to each member of the governing body; and a 24-hour advance notice to each local newspaper, radio and television station.

Torres said the agenda to be considered for the special meeting was to be published in at least one local newspaper in the CNMI and a copy of the special meeting notice must be filed by the commission at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Torres added that according to the Rota Casino Act of 2007, the commission may impose annual license fees in connection with the casino licenses issued, but the license shall issue on the date the fee is paid.

Prayer for relief

SNM is asking the court, among other things, to prevent the commission from enforcement of any and all actions taken at the special meeting including the special resolution and preventing the commission from holding any further meetings related to SNM; for a declaratory judgment against the commission declaring that the special resolution is null and void; for a declaratory judgment that SNM’s license granted by the commission was issued on the date that the full payment of $400,000 was made, which means the license will not expire until Oct. 2018; for an award of costs and reasonable attorney’s fees incurred in this lawsuit; and for other relief that the court deems just and proper.