NMI bar completes judicial evaluation for Judge Camacho

(Press Release) — The CNMI Bar Association has conducted a judicial evaluation by active members of the bar on Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

The evaluation was conducted pursuant to the Bar Association’s established procedures for evaluating judicial nominees and candidates for judicial retention. In the Nov. 8 election, voters will decide whether Judge Camacho will stay in office.

The judicial evaluation used the following rating scale:

1. Unacceptable. Seldom meets minimum standards of performance.

2. Deficient. Does not always meet minimum standards of performance.

3. Acceptable. Meets minimum standards of performance.

4. Good. Often exceeds minimum standards of performance.

5. Excellent. Consistently exceeds minimum standards of performance.

The active members of the Bar Association were instructed to place the respective number or write no opinion indicating their rating for each of the 12 criteria: A) Experience; B) Integrity; C) Professional Competence; D) Judicial Temperament; E) Service to the Law and Contribution to the Effective Administration of Justice; F) Preparation; G) Attentiveness; H) Control over Judicial Proceedings; I) Judicial Management Skills; J) Courtesy to Litigants, Counsel & Court Personnel; K) Public Disciplinary Sanctions; and L) Quality of Judicial Opinions.

They were also instructed to indicate how they know the judge: 1) Direct Professional Experience, 2) Professional Reputation, and/or 3) Social Contacts.

The official results of the judicial evaluation are as follows:

Experience, 3.3 (2 no opinion)

Integrity, 3.2

Professional Competence, 3.

Judicial Temperament, 3.5

Service to the Law & Contribution to the Effective Admi­nistration of Justice, 3.5

Preparation, 3.6 (1 no opinion)

Attentiveness, 3.6

Control Over Judicial Proceedings, 3.5

Judicial Management Skills, 3.3 (1 no opinion)

Courtesy to Litigants, Counsel & Court Personnel, 3.5

Public Disciplinary Sanctions, 3.5 (13 no opinion)

Quality of Judicial Opinions, 2.9

Direct Profession experience: 97 percent

Professional reputation: 55 percent

Social Contacts: 13 percent

There are 208 active members including off-island members and government attorneys.

The bar’s officers are Lillian A. Tenorio, president; Jennifer Dockter, vice president; Jeanne H. Rayphand, secretary; and Charles E. Brasington, treasurer.