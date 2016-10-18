Jury finds Michael Anthony Jackson not guilty of kidnapping, sexual abuse of minor

AFTER spending more than six years in jail for the same charges, 38-year-old Michael Anthony Jackson walked out of court a free man on Friday after a jury, in his re-trial, found him not guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor.

The six-member jury deliberated for less than two hours and announced its verdict at just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2016.

Attorney Charles P. Reyes Jr. was Jackson’s eighth court-appointed counsel, and it was also his first trial.

“I thank the jury for their deliberation and I have great respect for Judge Joseph N. Camacho and the Attorney General’s Office — I appreciate the courtesy and professionalism of the assistant AGs,” Reyes said.

The retrial of Jackson’s case started on Oct. 11, 2016.

In his closing argument, Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley told the jurors that the witnesses and the alleged victim herself provided pieces of a puzzle that were part of the whole picture.

Foley said the evidence was presented from different angles by different people, but everything consistently indicated that Jackson forcefully took the victim into his car, forced her to have sex with him in his car at a field near the airport, and smoke methamphetamine.

Foley said the girl then ran from the airport to the poker arcade near a gas station when she got the chance to escape.

The testimony also showed that the alleged victim went through an invasive physical and pelvic examination the following morning after the alleged rape took place, Foley said.

The testimony of the witnesses and the victim supported the charge that the then-minor was kidnapped and sexually abused by the defendant, Foley added.

But according to defense lawyer Charles P. Reyes Jr., the evidence presented in court “didn’t make sense.”

He said of all the witnesses the government called in to testify, only the testimony of the former security guard at the poker place can be considered credible because he has no personal interest in the case.

The security guard testified that he saw the alleged victim come into the poker parlor at almost 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2016, enter the the restroom for about five to 10 minutes and “looked okay” when she came out. The security guard said he asked the alleged victim if she was okay, but the girl did not reply and left.

Reyes also pointed out the “discrepancies” in the testimony of the other witnesses.

He said the police report in the first trial did not include reports of any bruises, but during last week’s trial, the police witness said there was a bruise on the alleged victim’s knees and she had a swollen lip contrary to the reports of the doctor who examined the alleged victim.

The medical report showed that there were no external signs of trauma or bruises, except for a vaginal tear.

Reyes told the jury that there was nothing in the testimony of any of the witnesses that could prove that the alleged victim was forcefully taken into Jackson’s car.

Reyes said it was not really clear what happened. He said the alleged victim gave disjointed answers during her testimony, and did not even look at the jury or at anyone else but kept her face veiled by her hair.

Foley’s co-counsel, Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub, told the jury that the alleged victim could not think reasonably at that time when she was forced into the defendant’s car and raped.

“The alleged victim did a very brave thing facing the jury and telling strangers what happened to her. She is a quiet girl, but she did not put on any act. She had to go through it again and again, and had to pass by the table where the defendant was sitting every time,” Weintraub said.

In May 2013, Judge Camacho sentenced Jackson, a repeat offender, to 40 years and six months of imprisonment with no possibility of parole or early release after a jury found him guilty of kidnapping and raping the then-15-year-old girl in 2010.

But Jackson filed an appeal and the CNMI Superior Court reversed his conviction on Dec. 30, 2015, saying that Judge Camacho erred by not repeating substantive jury instructions at the close of evidence.

The case was then remanded to the Superior Court for a new trial.