Governor to attend Las Vegas meeting with Trump

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres left the island over the weekend to meet with gaming officials in Las Vegas and to attend the Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Committee meeting of the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The governor will be off-island until Oct. 25.

In an interview on Friday, Torres said he will meet with officials of the gaming industry in Las Vegas, to see what they have and the long-term potential of the industry and what could be applied to Saipan’s own casino industry.

Torres will then attend the Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Committee meeting which will also take place in Las Vegas.

The committee’s formation represents Trump’s commitment to the nation’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, his campaign said.

The committee will offer recommendations on how best to ensure that Asian American and Pacific Islander voices are heard and included in the campaign.

Trump and his running-mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will meet with the members of the committee which is co-chaired by Torres and Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo.

The members include NMI GOP president James Aldan Ada, Puneet Ahluwalia of Virginia, Steve Austria of Ohio, Anh Joseph Cao of Louisiana, Elaine L. Chao of Washington, D.C., David Cohen of California, Ron Falconi of Ohio, Dr. Paul Jhin of California, Dr. Marina Tse of California and Derek Uehara of Nevada.