Ben Duenas wins $10K grand prize

A 59-year-old self-employed farmer is this year’s American Red Cross-NMI chapter Club 200 grand prize winner.

Ben Duenas, who bought one ticket, said he can’t believe he won $10,000 in cash.

“The money is for my wife’s medical referral off-island,” he said.

Duenas is the father of four adult children who are on the mainland U.S., but a granddaughter stays with him on Saipan.





“She [the granddaughter] will get [the rest of the cash prize] after we make medical payments,” he said.

“Thanks to everybody that is here, and thanks to God that I won this one.”

The 27th Club 200 Super Heroes dinner and raffle event was held on Saturday at Fiesta Resort & Spa.

John Hirsh, chapter executive director, said the Club 200 was a concept formulated by one of their founding members 27 years ago — former Sen. Juan T. Guerrero.

“It’s a good formula, and Juanpan Guerrero came up with it. It’s been a success, and everyone really enjoys it” Hirsh said.

“Tonight there are probably 1,200 people that supported us. We had a lot of ticket sales at the door, and there were a lot of ticket sales that came in late in the afternoon.”

Tickets cost $100 and $125 at the door and included a dinner buffet, drinks, entertainment and a chance to win raffle prizes.

The fundraising event is a success because of the community’s support, Hirsh said.

“We don’t get any CNMI government funding, and we don’t get any money from our national office. All the money that we raise locally is used to support the activities that we do here in the community whether it’s installing smoke alarms, teaching children to swim, responding at 2 a.m. in the morning to a fire incident — that is where all that money is going.”





There were 36 raffle winners, and prizes were also awarded for best costume and best dancer of the night.

Apart from the grand prize winner, the following are the top five raffle ticket winners:

• 1st prize went to a business management company that won two round-trip economy class tickets from Delta Airlines to any U.S. destination and a $350 cash prize.

• 2nd prize, Jovita Flores, $2,500 .

• 3rd prize, Rowena Wesley, a $3,000 shopping spree at any Joeten company.

• 4th prize, Hofschneider Engineering LLC, a Darby Spice Sofa & Love seat from Joeten Ace Hardware and a Thanksgiving ham and turkey package form Herman’s Bakery.

• 5th prize, Mark Masilungan, one round-trip economy class ticket from Asiana Airlines to any Asiana destination, including Europe, Australia, & Southeast Asia, except for the U.S. mainland, and $350.

The other raffle prizes included wireless plans, hotel accommodations, smart phones, health and fitness memberships, gift certificates and cash prizes.

Real super heroes

Also on Saturday, and in line with the Club 200’s Super Heroes theme, four outstanding American Red Cross volunteers were given plaques of appreciation for their hard work, dedication and commitment: Cerrina Hwang, Roselle Carreon, Vivian Hofscneider and Joey Dela Cruz.

A senior at Saipan International School, Cerina Hwang was recognized for her regular assistance in Red Cross projects.

She has committed 150 hours of volunteer time over the past couple of years, and is “dependable, has a positive attitude, enthusiastic and willing to go the extra mile to help the Red Cross.”

Roselle Ichihara Carreon, an educator from Oleai Elementary School, was recognized for her untiring work as Red Cross walkathon coordinator for the past six years.

Carreon is credited for the consistently large student participation from OES and for raising oustanding donations for the annual Red Cross walkathon. In March 2016, OES had 286 student walkers and raised $12, 854.

Vivian Hofschneider, a senior volunteer from Tinian, was recognized for her over 20 years of community service in helping the most vulnerable.

As a volunteer, she responds to calls, 24/7, regarding house fires, flooding, and assisting with military messaging.

Hofschneider recently spearheaded a Red Cross response in collaboration with the Tinian mayor’s office to provide extra assistance to displaced hotel workers.

She is “passionate about helping those in need and provides a beacon of hope for those affected by disaster on Tinian and throughout CNMI.”

Joey Dela Cruz, the Emergency Operations Center manager for CNMI Homeland Security/Emergency Management, was recognized for his “integral part” in the CNMI government’s Typhoon Soudelor response.

Dela Cruz is “well-respected in the responder community in the CNMI and throughout the Pacific. He has a vast network of collaborators, and has great experience in working with federal, regional and CNMI agencies.”

He also has a “can-do attitude, and respects fully and appreciates the value of the Red Cross.”

In August 2015, Typhoon Soudelor struck Saipan, leaving many individuals homeless and damaging critical island infrastructure.

The American Red Cross responded with a massive relief effort that called on volunteers throughout the region and around the nation.

With support from U.S. disaster specialists, the NMI chapter said it provided relief by distributing water, tarps, cleaning supplies and 37,000 meals and snacks.

More than 165,000 relief items were distributed, 3,500 cases opened, $3,175,000 spent on food, shelter, and relief items, $115,00 on health and emotional support, and $2,230,00 on individual emergency recovery and assistance, the NMI chapter said.

It has a total of 43 hometown volunteers, a 10-member volunteer boards of directors, and three staffers.

The NMI chapter was chartered on Oct. 8, 1978 and serves Rota, Tinian and Saipan.