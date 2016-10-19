CUC: 10-hour power outage on Tuesday

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there is a scheduled power interruption on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the power interruption is to de-energize the primary lines to allow the CUC line crew to safely replace two rotted 45’ power poles to 55’ power poles, install new conductors for double circuit for Best Sunshine power connection.

This is part of ongoing systems maintenance throughout the island to address deficiencies on the electrical distribution grid.

CUC greatly appreciates the understanding of the community during this period.

Water services may be affected in the area during the power interruption; however, all services should be restored after the power is re-energized.

Areas to be affected: Feeder 2

Hibiscus St. (Grandvrio, ABC Store Building, Joeten Hafa Adai Building)

Water Well affected: None

Sewer Lift Station affected: S4

Traffic light affected: None

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, we ask travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the affected areas.

For more information, call 664-4282 or monitor CUC’s Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).