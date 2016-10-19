Precinct 3 candidate forum this Wednesday

(MYPros) — Residents of Precinct 3 and the wider community will have an opportunity to hear directly from Precinct 3 candidates this Wednesday, Oct.19.

The Marianas Young Professionals or MYPros is hosting two free, non-partisan candidate forums to provide professionals of all ages with an opportunity to learn about and compare candidate positions on public issues in a neutral setting.

The non-partisan candidate forum for Precinct 3 candidates will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the multi-purpose center.

The non-partisan senatorial candidate forum will be held the following week on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the multi-purpose center.

The moderators for this week’s forum events are MYPros members and local attorneys Tiberius Mocanu and Michael Sato.

Tiberius Mocanu is in private practice on island and has formerly worked for the Attorney General’s Office as a prosecutor in both the criminal and civil division, he has also worked at the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation and the CNMI Public School System. He has appeared many times in the CNMI Legislature and has advised numerous governmental agencies on public policy and legislation.

Michael Sato is an attorney for the CNMI Office of the Public Defender. He is currently the head of appellate litigation, and has argued eight appeals before the CNMI Supreme Court. A graduate of the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Mr. Sato worked as an attorney for the Missouri State Public Defenders before moving to Saipan in 2013. He previously hosted a talk show discussing current events for 91.1 WDUB in central Ohio.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the forums to begin promptly at 5:30 pm. You do not have be a MYPros member or young professional to participate. The Forums are free and open to the public. All are welcome.

“In line with our mission, MYPros hopes these candidate forums will engage and encourage young professionals to become more active and informed,” says Nola K. Hix, MYPros vice president.

Known as the economic/financial hub of Saipan, Precinct 3 covers Garapan, Oleai, and part of Mt. Tapochau. Precinct 3 also has the most number of candidates of all precincts.

Those invited to attend the forum are:

1. Rep. Edmund Joseph Sablan Villagomez (Independent)

2. Francisco Santos Dela Cruz (Republican)

3. Rep. Ralph Naraja Yumul (Independent)

4. Vicente Castro Camacho (Independent)

5. Heinz Sablan Hofschneider (Independent)

6. Rep. Blas Jonathan BJ Attao (Independent)

7. Ivan Alafanso Blanco (Republican)

8. Donald Cabrera Barcinas (Republican)

9. Jose Ilo Itibus (Republican)

10. Rep. Anthony Tenorio Benavente (Independent)

11. House Minority Leader Ramon Angailen Tebuteb (Independent)

12. Stanley Estanislao Tudela McGinnis Torres (Independent)

The public is also invited to the “Meet the Candidates” for an after party at Naked Fish following the forums. Admission is $10 and includes a free drink with pupus while supplies last. Tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Get entered to win awesome raffle prizes! Proceeds raised will fund community projects under the MYPros Community Projects Committee.

For more information, or to contribute questions for the candidates, please email mypros.670@gmail.com.