HANMI occupancy down 9% in September

(Press Release) — The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 84.78 percent occupancy among 11 member hotels for September 2016, a 9 percent decrease compared to September 2015.

58,920 of 69,501 available room nights sold in September 2016, compared to 65,103 of 69,060 available room nights sold over the same period last year. Average room rates were $130.98 during the month, compared to $122.99 last September.

“Although we are showing a decrease of 9 percent, we have to remember that last year, factors relating to Typhoon Soudelor resulted in a high occupancy percentage. Compared to September of 2014 and 2013, we show an increase of 10 percent for the month.” said HANMI Chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “This just goes to show the volatility of the tourism industry and the importance of maintaining our marketing and promotion efforts in our overseas source markets. Governor Torres make the right choice in keeping budget funding for the Marianas Visitors Authority intact this fiscal year, and we thank him.”

So far this calendar year, the average occupancy rate is 87.49 percent, while the average room rates is $141.40

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the NMI.

HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. HANMI and Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation will co-host the CNMI Next Top Chef competition on Nov. 2, 2016, at Saipan World Resort to raise funds of Empty Vessel’s community service projects. Tickets are $35/person and are available from Empty Vessel and HANMI member hotels.

