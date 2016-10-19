Igisomar says signs, instructions and directions at airport should be in Chamorro

SENATOR Sixto Igisomar told Commonwealth Ports Authority officials on Friday that all signs, instructions and directions at the airport facilities should be in Chamorro language to promote the local culture of the commonwealth.

The Senate and the House conducted a joint meeting with CPA officials to discuss the agency’s operations and projects.

During the meeting Igisomar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications, said it’s about time that the CNMI showcases its own culture by promoting the Chamorro language at airport facilities, especially in the departure and arrival areas.

The senator said other countries are doing it especially Japan.

He said it will be a great opportunity for the local airports to showcase local culture starting with the local language.

He said it’s important to have all signs and instructions in the islands’ primary language which is Chamorro.

For their part, CPA acting executive director Chris Tenorio and airport facility manager Ed Mendiola discussed some of the challenging issues they face and the need to improve airport services and facilities, including the runway lights, the water leaks that are affecting screening equipment and old cables and lines that cause outages.

Also discussed was Igisomar’s Senate Bill 19-79 which proposes “to develop and expand air service to the commonwealth by adopting air service incentive programs, if feasible, and by supporting, petitioning or applying for beneficial federal government air service incentives, subsidies, or exceptions including the essential air service program and cabotage exception.”

The bill has been passed by the Senate but is still pending in the House of Representatives.