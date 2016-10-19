Woman arrested for punching boyfriend

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman landed in jail on Sunday for assaulting her boyfriend with a set of keys.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Mary Kelly Alfred during a hearing on Monday.

According to Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds, the victim sustained a wound above his right eyebrow for which his girlfriend has been charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Alfred was remanded to the Department of Corrections custody after the hearing. Her lawyer is Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato, and her preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 24, at 9 a.m., while her arraignment was set for Oct. 31.

Police said prior to the incident, the victim was sleeping in a car while his girlfriend and her mother were drinking outside their house in San Vicente. Alfred called him but he was too tired to respond.

He later woke up after his girlfriend threw a pillow at him. When he got out of the car, he said she punched him twice, and because she had a set of keys in her fist, his right eyebrow was wounded.

She then told her bleeding boyfriend: “Go, I don’t want you here now.”

While talking to a 911 dispatcher, he said Alfred’s mother asked him who he was calling so the victim had to move away while waiting for an ambulance.

Police said the victim was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center.