NMC says it is helping students pass Praxis

NORTHERN Marianas College says it will continue to reach out to students who have not yet passed the Praxis test, which is among the requirements of its bachelor’s degree in education program.

NMC said it is helping students with preparatory classes and providing other assistance.

According to a student who declined to be identified, some NMC students who have completed the course are still unable to get their diploma because they didn’t pass Praxis.

Yet “the only thing that is required in NMC’s graduating policy is to complete the classes on the individualized degree program listing,” the student said.

The student said they were told by School of Education director Charlotte Cepeda that Praxis is part of the accreditation.

“What I don’t understand is, if it is a part of the accreditation for the college why isn’t it a part of other universities as well?” the student asked.

Along with several other requirements, passing Praxis I is required to be fully accepted into the teacher candidacy program while passing Praxis II is required as part of the capstone course, which is part of the individualized degree program.

Praxis II measures knowledge of specific subjects that K-12 educators will teach, as well as general and subject specific teaching skills and knowledge.

According to the Praxis website, “individuals entering the teaching profession take the Praxis Subject Assessments tests as part of the teacher licensing and certification process required by many states. Some professional associations and organizations require Praxis Subject Assessments as a criterion for professional licensing decisions.”

Barbara Merfalen, NMC dean of academic programs and services, said: “In addition to passing Praxis, NMC’s School of Education also aims to add to our students’ knowledge in soft-skill building, pedagogical teaching, practical applications, field-work dynamics, 21st century teaching methods, building a culture of assessment and evaluation, increasing sensitivity to student safety and needs, helping students to be nurturing and responsible citizens, and allowing them to be transformational leaders and to be confident educators in the CNMI or anywhere life takes them.”

Merfalen said passing the Praxis tests is also consistent with the CNMI Board of Education certification requirements. The Public School System requires proof of passing Praxis I and II among other requirements to be considered highly qualified teachers or HQTs.

Another NMC graduate said it was disheartening not to be given a diploma because of Praxis.

The graduate said even if they have met all the requirements and paid all the classes, they cannot receive a degree without passing Praxis.

Other colleges have adopted similar types of tests like Praxis, Variety learned.

For example, University of Guam’s Teacher Preparatory Program, which offers multiple bachelor degrees, requires Praxis I scores for reading, writing and math, and Praxis II content scores.

For its part, University of Hawaii requires Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators in reading, writing and math, and Praxis II content.

The NMC graduates interviewed by this reporter said the required test has impacted them in many ways.

They said they could hardly afford the Praxis payment of $120 per test every time they fail especially if they do not have a decent job.

“If they were to give us our diplomas then we would at least be able to apply for a Non Highly Qualified Teacher position at the Public School System and get paid a decent amount to afford the Praxis test every time we fail,” one of the graduates said.

“The School of Education at NMC is holding us back from making money so we can support our families and ourselves, and one important thing is they are holding us back from serving the community.”

They said they are voicing out their concerns so that the NMC leadership can help them receive their “rightfully earned diplomas.”

“The School of Education is holding us back from our future, from making money and from serving the community as teachers,” one of them said. “Who said Praxis should determine whether we are good teachers or not? The smartest person can pass Praxis but they may not have what it takes to become a teacher.”

They said there are many openings for teachers and the only people who are suffering from not having teachers are the children of the CNMI.

NMC noted that many of its students have successfully taken both Praxis I and II and are employed as Highly Qualified Teachers or as counselors at PSS or are continuing their education toward a master’s degree.

“To help all students navigate the Praxis Series, free Praxis review workshops have been offered since spring 2015 and continues to this date,” Merfalen said. “These workshops are to help students prepare to take or retake Praxis I and/or Praxis II. No student has been left behind, as this is a requirement of the NMC Teacher Preparatory Program that communicates the importance of providing hard evidence for accreditation, accountability purposes and workforce readiness as a teacher or counselor. As we work forward, NMC and its School of Education continue to believe that the children of the CNMI deserve a highly qualified teacher in the classroom.”