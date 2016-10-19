Feds complain about CUC’s ‘unorganized filings,’ ask court to reschedule hearing

THE U.S. Department of Homeland Security-U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has asked the District Court for the NMI to deny the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s motion to file an amended complaint.

DHS/USCIS also alternatively requests the court to reset the current motion hearing date of Oct. 25, 2016 if the court grants CUC’s motion for leave and accepts its amended complaint.

CUC and its affected workers have sued DHS/USCIS for rejecting their CW-1 renewal petitions.

The counsel for DHS/USCIS, Glenn M. Girdharry, assistant director of the U.S. Department of Justice-Civil Division Office, said CUC’s last minute and unorganized filings have left the case in a procedurally gray area, which requires the court’s attention and unnecessary expenditure of time and resources to resolve.

Girdharry said the court could deny the plaintiffs’ motion for leave and proceed with the current briefing schedule and motion hearing date, leaving DHS/USCIS to respond to CUC’s “impermissible arguments” in their forthcoming reply brief.

Girdharrry said the court could also grant the plaintiffs leave and accept their amended complaint as filed which would likely render moot all current briefings on the plaintiffs’ original complaint.

He cited a 1992 9th Circuit ruling, Ferdik vs Bonzelet, which states: “If accepted as filed a plaintiff’s first amended complaint will supersede his original complaint and the court will treat the original complaint as nonexistent.”

According to Girdharry, “If the court grants CUC leave and accepts their amended complaint as properly filed, the court should reset the current hearing date and permit the parties a short period of additional time to fully brief CUCs new allegations and amended claims for relief.”

He said at the time of the new motion hearing date, “all of CUCs claims would be properly pled, and all issues raised by CUC would be fully briefed and before the court. This would be the most efficient manner for the court and the parties to proceed on the plaintiffs’ proposed amended claims for relief.”

Girdharry also requests the court to permit the parties to exceed the local rule page limitations by no more than 10 pages.

He added, “If the court grants CUC’s leave and accepts their amended complaint as properly filed, DHS/USCIS respectfully request that the court hold a telephonic status conference at its convenience to discuss the current posture of the litigation and set the new briefing deadlines and motion hearing date.”

CUC counsel James Sirok has asked the federal court to deny the motion of DHS/USCIS to dismiss the lawsuit filed by CUC and its affected guest workers.

Sirok also raised constitutional issues in CUC’s objection to the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The current process being utilized by DHS and USCIS to administer and enforce the CW-1 cap, combined with the restriction on early filing of petitions for renewals, runs contrary to the due process and equal protection provisions of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” he said.