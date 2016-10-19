Governor approves rezoning of San Roque

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Friday signed into law a local measure that will turn San Roque into a tourist resort area.

House Local Bill 19-53, which amends the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 or 10 CMC Section 3511, is now Saipan Local Law 19-25.

The measure was passed by the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation last month.

According to its authors, House Floor Leader George Camacho, Speaker Rafael Demapan and Rep. Angel Demapan, rezoning certain districts is in the best interest of the community.

Under the new law, the Saipan Zoning Map dated July 15, 2013 was amended to rezone San Roque which will now be classified as tourist resort zoning district.

Those who oppose the measure said they welcome development but there is also a need to preserve and protect local culture and the environment.

But proponents of the bill said the people of San Roque will be given an opportunity to express their concerns when there is already a proposal for a new development in the area.