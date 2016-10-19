Cop arrested for extortion

A $50,000 cash bail was imposed on a police officer who was arrested for extorting $300 from a motorist he pulled over for a traffic violation.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho remanded Police Officer Travis Dela Cruz Iglecias, 24, to the Department of Corrections’ custody following the bail hearing on Monday morning. The preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. while the arraignment was set for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while the defendant was represented by Michael Sato of the Public Defender’s Office.

The victim was traumatized by the incident, according to Vicente B. Babauta, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Babauta said Iglecias, for his part, “admitted that what he did was wrong.”

According to Babauta’s affidavit, the victim was on her way to the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport when Iglecias pulled her over at the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2016 for a traffic violation.

Iglecias handcuffed her, took her to the backseat of the police car and told her that she would be fined $700 to $800 for breaking traffic rules.

But instead of bringing her to the Department of Corrections, Iglecias drove her to her house in Gualo Rai where she had left her minor children alone.

Iglecias then told the victim that he could release her if she would have sex with him. He also thought about asking for more cash from the victim for leaving her minor children all by themselves at home.

But the victim refused to have sex with Iglecias who settled for $300 and left. He then stopped by at San Jose Mart to buy cigarettes.

Using his own cell phone, Iglecias asked the Department of Public Safety dispatcher to disregard his earlier call regarding a traffic violator stop. He also told the dispatcher to erase his transmittals from the log sheet.

Surveillance camera footage was later obtained by the AG’s office from the Chalan Kiya gas station, and it confirmed that a white 4-runner was pulled over at the gas station by a police vehicle.

One of its gas attendants also recognized Iglecias in the video as a regular customer and as the officer who “pulled over a white 4-runner operated by a Chinese female.”

On Oct. 12, the victim was shown a photo lineup and identified Iglecias. On the morning of Oct. 14, Iglecias was arrested in Garapan.