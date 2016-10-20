Power outage on Wednesday

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there is a scheduled power interruption on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The purpose of the power interruption is to de-energize the primary Lines to allow the CUC line crew to safely replace rusted hardware and install a cross arrn across from Dollar Days store. This is part of ongoing systems maintenance throughout the island to address deficiencies on the electrical distribution grid. CUC greatly appreciates the understanding of the community during this period.

Water services may be affected in the area during the power interruption; however, all services should be restored after the power is re-energized.

Areas to be affected: Feeder 2 (last partial)

Garapan Beach Road (Tony Roma s South to Bank Pacific) Orchid St, Hisbiscus St., Alaihai Ave, Puti Tainobiu Ave, Filooris Ave, Bukki Ave, Kalchuchan Ave, Lirio St, Garapan St., Flores Rosa, Leston St., Amor St, Kadena I, Mapola St, Dama Di Noche St, Bougainvilla Ave, Dracaena St., Oleander St., Kabayeros, Fishing Base St

Water Wells affected: None

Sewer Lift Station affected: S4

Traffic Light affected: In front of Bank of Guam

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, we ask travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the affected areas.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center at 664-4282 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).