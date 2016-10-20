Japanese students visit MBA

EZEKIEL Alfred, 11th grader of Marianas Baptist Academy, said he made new friends when Japanese students visited MBA last year.

“It’s a good experience interacting with other students from another country,” he said, adding that schools should support and continue the cultural exchange program.

On Tuesday, 119 students and six teachers from Hiroshima Johoku Junior and Senior High School, an all-boys high school in Hiroshima, visited MBA.

The students led by their principal Mitsuhiko Iwamoto arrived on Monday and will be on Saipan until Friday.





One of the teachers, Matt Branch, said they are planning to visit Tinian next year with another group of students.

While on Saipan, he added, they will visit important historical sites such as Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff and American Memorial Park.

At MBA, Branch said the Japanese students were very impressed by the hospitality of the school and its students.

MBA principal Rev. Ramiro H. Trinidad said their students and faculty members had fun interacting with the visitors.





MBA, he added, wants to continue its relationship with Hiroshima Johoku Junior and Senior High School.

MBA teachers Ellen Alejo and Gospel Trinidad accommodated some of the Japanese students in their classes.

The visiting students taught local students origami and painting, and they also played basketball and volleyball.

Ikuo Yoshizawa, president of the Saipan Business Language Institute, facilitated the visit of the students in collaboration with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang and his office.





Yoshizawa said the visiting students will also have a panel discussion with some of the Japanese residing on Saipan at Saipan World Resort.

The students, he added, want to learn the experiences of the Japanese community on island.

On Thursday, the group will visit Managaha to experience Saipan’s most famous tourist site, he said.

The students are staying on island with 41 home-stay sponsors.