Former Army instructor, PSS settle discrimination lawsuit

RETIRED Lt. Col. Robert L. Gay, the former CNMI Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps director, has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with the Public School System in connection with the discrimination lawsuit he filed in April 2016.

In his lawsuit filed in federal court, Gay alleged that PSS harassed him so it could replace him with a local, retired Col. Harry Blanco, as JROTC director.

Through his counsel Colin M. Thompson, Gay sued PSS for harassment based on race and retaliation.

Gay sought an appropriate amount of back pay with prejudgment interest plus an appropriate amount of front pay.

He also asked the court to hold PSS liable for his medical expenses incurred as a result of a hostile work environment, plus compensatory and punitive damages.

Gay was the director of Army instruction for PSS JROTC from February 2007 to February 2012.

Both parties, Gay and PSS, stipulated to the dismissal of all claims with prejudice — meaning the plaintiff cannot re-file the lawsuit.

According to court documents, both parties “intend that the dismissal be construed as broadly as possible so as to encompass every claim and defense that was asserted by the parties.”

On Thursday, District Court of the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona dismissed Gay’s discrimination lawsuit while retaining jurisdiction over the case in order to enforce the provisions of the settlement.

Attorneys Tiberius Mocanu and Adam Hardwicke represented PSS.