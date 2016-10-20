Judge Manglona allows seizure of Tinian Dynasty bank accounts to pay plane crash survivors

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona on Friday ordered the clerk of court to issue a writ of attachment to Richard W. Pierce, counsel of the 2006 plane crash survivors, so they can collect over $1.3 million from the bank accounts of the owner of Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino.

The court also directed the U.S. Marshals Service to levy execution on all funds in Hong Kong Entertainment or HKE (Overseas) Investment Ltd.’s two accounts at Bank of Saipan and any Bank of Guam account it may hold, up to $1,375,952.71, to satisfy the court judgment.

After HKE failed to pay the judgment in April 2016, plane crash survivors Tomoyuki Nagata and Dr. Jun Takimoto and family requested the federal court to seize the company’s assets in two banks: Bank of Saipan and Bank of Guam.

HKE owns the financially strapped Tinian Dynasty which has already shut down. The pilot of the plane that crashed in 2006 was employed by Tinian Dynasty/HKE.

The plane crash survivors through their counsel recently filed a request for entry of writ of attachment which is a court order directing law enforcement to “attach” or seize an asset.

The court said Nagata and Takimoto have met the requirements for the issuance of a writ of execution.

Nagata and Takimoto were among the passengers of the Piper Cherokee that crashed in upper Dandan en route to Tinian on Aug. 11, 2006.

On April 20, 2016, Judge Manglona ordered HKE to pay $606,723.10 to Tomoyuki Nagata and $769,229.61 to Dr. Jun Takimoto and family.

But their counsel said HKE has not made any payments.