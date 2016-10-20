Trump advisory committee meets in Las Vegas

THE Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Committee meeting kicked off Monday in Nevada, or Tuesday on Saipan, the Torres administration said.

The committee meeting was scheduled for Oct. 17-18, 2016 and the co-chairs, Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo and CNMI Gov. Ralph D.L.G.Torres, were among the attendees.

Torres left the island on Saturday to attend the meeting and to meet with Nevada gaming industry regulators.

The administration said the trip was official and was funded by the GOP because Torres is co-chair of the committee which represents the Republican presidential candidate’s commitment to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Its members will meet with Donald Trump and his running-mate, Mike Pence, to discuss educational opportunities, employment and the economy, “which are of paramount concern to the Asian American and Pacific Islander families across this nation.”

The governor will also meet in Hawaii with Assistant Interior Secretary for Insular Areas Esther Kia’aina and is expected to be back on island on Oct. 25.

As for the governor’s meeting with the regulators of the Las Vegas gaming industry, the administration said it has something to do with the CNMI’s casino industry.

The governor wants to see how casinos operate in Nevada, how they help the economy and if there are policies or industries there that can be applicable to the commonwealth.