Mayor’s office to repaint vandalized shrine at Sugar King Park

THE Saipan mayor’s office has been cleaning up Sugar King Park since last month in preparation for the Katori Shrine ceremony and the annual Japanese autumn festival set for this Saturday, Oct. 22.

However, mayor’s office field operation director Joann T. Aquino on Tuesday said they have to get another contractor to repaint the prayer room and the Katori shrine this week.

She said the structures have been vandalized after they were repainted a week ago.

Mayor David M. Apatang is asking community members to help maintain and beautify the Sugar King Park.

“We need your cooperation,” he added.

Aquino said it was not the first time that the facilities at the park have been vandalized.

She said the mayor’s office safety officer Mac Chargualaf has already reported the latest incident to the Department of Public Safety.

As for the Katori Shrine ceremony, the annual event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be led by visiting Japanese pilgrims and members of the Japanese Society of Northern Marianas.

The event, which will be held in collaboration with the Marianas Visitors Authority, will also showcase the annual Japanese autumn festival. There will be lots of games, entertainment and food for sale.