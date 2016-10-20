Guang Qiu Wu arrested for selling 3.6 grams of ‘ice’

A MAN who just celebrated his birthday was arrested by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force for selling 3.6 grams of “ice” in Koblerville last week.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Guang Qiu Wu who was remanded to the Department of Corrections following a bail hearing on Monday. Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato represented Wu.

The preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. while the arraignment will be held on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

Wu turned 37 on Oct. 12. Two days earlier, a cooperating defendant bought $660 worth of ice from Wu pursuant to an eavesdropping warrant signed by Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio.

The cooperating defendant had previously bought ice from Wu several times, according to the Drug Enforcement Task Force.

At around 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, the cooperating defendant called Wu and they agreed to meet at Wu’s residence.

The task force provided the cooperating defendant $600 in marked money and equipped him with an audio-video recorder before he went to Wu’s house.

Outside the house, Wu got into the cooperating defendant’s vehicle and sat on the passenger seat. Wu, however, “mistakenly” gave him less than the amount of ice he agreed to sell.

Wu left and returned with the rest of the ice.

The cooperative defendant then left Wu’s residence and met with the task force operatives. He handed them two small plastic bags containing 3.6 grams of crystalline substance. The task force conducted a presumptive test on the crystalline substance which yielded presumptive positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 12, the cooperating defendant led task force operatives to the house of Wu who was then celebrating his birthday. The operatives wanted to make sure it was Wu’s residence.

They arrested Wu at 5 p.m. on the next day, Oct. 13.