NMC board chairman resigns

ON the day Northern Marianas College installed its new president, Dr. Carmen Fernandez, the chairman of the Board of Regents, Frank Rabauliman, resigned his post.

Rabauliman, who was reappointed in July 2013, submitted his resignation to the governor, the appointing authority of the board, on Oct. 3.

“It has been a very fulfilling experience to serve the students and work with very dedicated individuals,” Rabauliman stated in his resignation letter.

Rabauliman, the current administrator of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, was one of the regents who voted to fire Fernandez in 2010.

This year, Rabauliman did not participate in the selection process conducted by the NMC Presidential Search Committee, and he also recused himself from the vote taken by the board to offer the presidency to Fernandez in September.

Fernandez was first hired by the board in 2007.

“Having served on the board for more than seven years, it’s time for a new chapter for me,” Rabauliman said.

“I remain committed to the mission of the college and will continue to support the institution in other ways.”

Board vice chair Elaine Hocog Orilla, who is now the acting chair, said they will miss Rabauliman.

“Regent Rabauliman’s passion for our students, his commitment to the advancement of higher education in the Marianas, and his dedication to NMC employees has helped the college to grow as it continues to meet the educational needs of the CNMI,” Orilla said.

“Although we will miss him from the Board of Regents, we wish him well as he continues to help the CNMI in other capacities,” she said.

Orilla added that they will continue to look forward to Rabauliman’s support and partnership as the college works to meet workforce needs and expand educational opportunities for all students.

Fernandez, for her part, said: “Regent Rabauliman has been a strong advocate of Northern Marianas College. He cares deeply for the students and the employees. We are very grateful for his accomplishments over the past several years and thank him for his service.”