Live off-island guest performers and ukulele workshop at public library

(Press Release) — Off-island guest performers JazzoomCafe from Japan and Blues Lee from Korea will be performing live at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

We would like to invite all ukulele enthusiast and the general public to visit JKPL and listen to these two awesome guest performers. They will also conduct a ukulele workshop on this day, so bring your ukuleles! Don’t miss out, come visit!

JazzoomCafe and Blues Lee are here for the 2nd Marianas Ukulele Festival which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

For more information, call 235-7322/7323.