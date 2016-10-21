Non-profit group spreads awareness of food allergies

FOOD Allergy Resources & Mentoring or FARM, a non-profit organization based in Florida, wants to spread awareness of food allergies in the CNMI, according to its founder, Lisa Ficke.

She said there is a growing food allergy epidemic.

“The number of families affected by food allergies has become a worldwide epidemic. The unknown causes and growing statistics of food allergies require communities to have an awareness of its growing number. We’re here to help with that.”

Ficke said she started the non-profit group in Florida and held educational events.

FARM, she added, “found ways to include and educate the public about the growing epidemic.”

She said that one of the annual events that they hold in Florida is now nationally known as the “Teal Pumpkin Project.”

“It’s a universal sign of goodwill and promotion toward the growth efforts of food allergy awareness. You essentially paint a pumpkin teal as an indicator that this Halloween, in addition to your usual treats, your family is also offering non-edible treats (such as bracelets, rings, stickers etc.) to include kids with food allergies in the festivities.

“The teal pumpkin at your front door indicates these options are available.”

Ficke said “this small effort really makes a huge difference and impact on those with food allergies, and are isolated and/or excluded from most food-related holiday fun.”

One in 13 or roughly 15 million children in the U.S. have at least one food allergy, she said, adding, “that’s roughly two kids in every classroom.”

She said 90 percent of food allergies are caused by the top eight allergens: milk, soy, peanuts, tree-nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat/gluten and eggs.

“The Teal Pumpkin Project is a great way to start off our holiday season with support of our local community for kids affected by this global epidemic affecting today’s youth.

“It really takes a village to raise a child, and our goal has always been to educate that village.

“Food Allergy Resources & Mentoring has experience speaking at school assemblies, educating staffers and chefs at restaurants about cross contamination and food allergy safety.

“We work diligently to find opportunities to educate the community on food allergy awareness.”

Ficke said they were able to find online the statistics for those with allergies on every continent, but they had to work harder to obtain similar information from the CNMI.

“This led me to realize there was an entire segment of the population that was unaccounted for in the Pacific Islands,” she said.

“Kids and adults that live with life-threatening food allergies are estimated to make up 50 million of the world’s population, maybe more with areas that are less accounted for. It can take five minutes for someone to experience a deadly reaction to food allergies.

“For us, that’s a major issue globally, and we want to make a difference with our global movement.”

Lisa Ficke recently moved here from Florida with her husband Sean and their children.

For more information about Food Allergy Resources & Mentoring, call 989-1149.