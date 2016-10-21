Igisomar: Developer’s tax should fund infrastructure projects

SENATOR Sixto Igisomar said the developer’s tax should fund infrastructure and not community projects.

He said this is why he authored Senate Resolution 19-48 to request the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and the Department of Public Works to submit development plans for infrastructure projects and their costs.

The intent of the Developer Infrastructure Tax Act of 1993, he added, is to fund primary infrastructure projects such as electrical systems, water systems, sewerage systems, roads, drainage and flood control systems, and solid waste management systems.

However, he said funds generated through collected developer infrastructure tax were redirected and were used to fund community projects such as basketball courts or beautification efforts.

“For many years, we’ve been using it for community upgrades which is not wrong, but what I am saying is, because of the developments that are happening around the island, we are seeing the impact of these developments like the traffic out there, and the waiting lines in San Vicente and Dandan, so we need to look at the infrastructure tax and refocus the funds for the infrastructure needed like highways, sewers, etc. etc.,” Igisomar said.

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation can always find other funds to support community projects, he added.

“I am not saying that the local delegation should not designate funding for beautification efforts or the construction of basketball courts, or social hall for the youth, but what I am saying is we are re-aligning our policies and sometimes we don’t have to create new policies — they are already there, but somehow they were just redirected somewhere. So the question is now with the local delegation and the upgrades and developments. What are we going to do now? Are we going to move all these funds there? That’s the primary intention and the next thing to do is to find ways to support those community areas. We are not impacting the community areas, we just need to set our priorities and the priorities should be the infrastructure projects — make sure we take care of those areas, but for community upgrades we just need to look for other funds for those.”

CUC has complied with the Senate’s request and submitted a report for its proposed infrastructure projects.

However, CUC’s report erroneously stated that it needed $300 million for its projects.

Igisomar then asked CUC to submit a corrected report.

According to its second report, CUC said it will need a total of $124,748,672 for its power and water projects.