Senate approves House measure on gun ownership

THE Senate on Wednesday passed a measure that will regulate the possession and management of firearms in the commonwealth.

All nine members voted yes to House Bill 19-181 as amended by Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios based on the recommendations of the Attorney General’s Office.

Palacios asked Deputy AG Lillian Tenorio and Assistant AG Charles Brasington to join the senators in the chamber so they could clarify some of the bill’s provisions.

Introduced by Rep. Glenn Maratita, the bill is also known as the Second Special Act for Firearms Enforcement of SAFE II.





SAFE I, which regulates the use of firearms within the bounds of the Second Amendment, was enacted after the federal court struck down the CNMI’s handgun ban in March.

Last month, the federal court struck down the $1,000 excise tax imposed by the law on handguns, among other provisions.

According to SAFE II, there is a need to enact new provisions for the registration of firearm owners and individual firearms in order to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals such as felons, drug addicts, sexual predators and perpetrators of domestic violence.

The introduction of firearms in the commonwealth, it added, “created a pressing need to join the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and to coordinate with other U.S. jurisdictions in order to provide effective background checks in individuals wishing to secure permit to own firearms.”

House Bill 19-181now returns to the House.