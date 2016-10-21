Judge finds security guard in domestic case not guilty

A SECURITY guard who was charged with stalking his former common-law wife was found not guilty of violating a protection order and disturbing the peace.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho acquitted Hari N. Talukdar, 48, during a bench trial that started at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

But Judge Camacho also ordered Talukdar and his 50-year-old former common-law wife to get counseling.

In his four-page decision, Judge Camacho stated, “Though rarely reported, men can and are victims of violence, too. Whether a man, a woman or child, no one deserves to be a victim of domestic violence. The court will add — whatever happens between these two couple — whether they stay together or separate completely — to get counseling.”

In May, Talukdar was arrested after his former common-law wife accused him of violating a protection or temporary restraining order from the court.

She filed for and obtained a TRO from Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo following her release from jail. She and Talukdar were arrested and detained in April after they fought at their residence. In that incident, Talukdar hit her with a PVC pipe while she hit him with a piece of lumber.

During the bench trial, Talukdar’s attorneys, Michael A. Dotts and Cong Nie, asked the judge to acquit Talukdar due to lack of evidence that he violated the TRO which ordered him not to make any direct or indirect contact with his former common-law wife.

The defense attorneys also questioned the validity of the protection order.

Dott said the protection order was unconstitutional and therefore void.

But Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley defended the validity of the protection order.

She said Talukdar was charged with violating the TRO because of the following circumstances:

His former common-law wife saw Talukdar 25 feet away from her at Mt. Carmel at 7 a.m. on May 25.

She saw Talukdar drive by on the road next to the Saipan airport field, and she saw him driving on the opposite lane when she was at the intersection in Dandan.

She saw Talukdar for the second time near Mt. Carmel School, driving by.

But Judge Camacho in his ruling noted that Talukdar did not approach his former common-law wife.

“Hari is required to drive from one location to another as part of his job with a security guard company,” the judge said. “It takes very little effort to simply wait a few hours on a known route for [his former common-law] to meet with Hari as he makes his rounds. The court is not convinced that when Hari made brief contact with [her] it was with the intention of violating the order of protection and for the purpose of unlawfully disturbing [her] peace. The government has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hari Talukdar’s brief contact was unlawful.”

The judge added, “Therefore, the court grants the defendant’s motion of judgment of acquittal and finds Hari Talukdar not guilty of disturbing the peace and violating an order of protection. Any bail, bonds, passport and other pre-trial conditions are exonerated. The TRO still stands in place with the Family Court.”