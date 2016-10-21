Ballots have arrived

21,000 election ballots have already arrived and absentee ballots will be sent out today, Thursday, after they are stamped and reviewed by the Office of the Public Auditor, election commission officials told the Senate.

During a session Wednesday, Sen. Paul Manglona again raised his concern about the delay in the arrival of the ballots as it will also delay the process of sending them to off-island absentee voters.

To answer the questions raised by Manglona, Senate President Frank Borja called for a recess and asked the election commission officials to appear before the Senate.

The session resumed upon the arrival of commission board chair Frances Sablan and executive director Julita Villagomez.

Sablan said the ballots were ordered from Nebraska and arrived on Tuesday.

She said the delay was caused by legal issues, including the need for the Office of the Attorney General’s approval of the contract.

She said they were supposed to send out the ballots on Wednesday but OPA was still doing an inventory and the ballots also needed to be stamped at the post office.

According to Sablan, they will send the absentee ballots via regular mail because express mail will cost them $98,000 which is equivalent to the cost of running another election process, she added.

Manglona, who is one of the candidates this year, suggested that the commission send the ballots via express mail.

“Just expedite sending them so they will arrive on time. We can’t move the election date but we can move the deadline for receiving the ballots, so expediting one way will reduce the cost and the burden.”

Sablan responded that they will look into the senator’s suggestion, but added that they are hoping that the Legislature will pass a measure to extend by 10 days the deadline in receiving absentee ballots.

Manglona also asked about absentee voters with two voting residences.

Sablan said the number is now 85 from the initial 69.

She said they will inform these voters that their voting residences are being questioned and that they should contact the election commission before or on Oct. 31 to verify their residence.

Sablan said these voters are not disqualified and can still vote, but they have to verify their residence.

There are 1,564 absentee voters for this year’s elections, she added.

Non-compliance

Sablan elaborated on the cause of the delay in the ballots’ arrival.

She said the main reason was because they were cited by the AG’s office for non-compliance with the procurement process.

Sablan said this was the first time that the commission experienced this predicament because the previous executive director was able to conduct business with the vendor without having to check the procurement regulations.

She said they only learned that there are certain regulations to follow in procuring ballots when they were cited by the AG’s office for non-compliance.

The AG, she added, instructed them to follow the rules strictly so they have to get the contract first from the vendor and submit it to the AG for approval. The process took time which caused the delay.

According to the commission, the CNMI has 17,936 registered voters.