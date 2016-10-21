Records: Only 1 Camacho ruling was reversed

A REVIEW of the record of cases handled by Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho indicated that only one of them was reversed by the CNMI Supreme Court.

The list of trials and appeals obtained by Variety shows that since he ascended to the bench in Nov. 2011, Judge Camacho has handled a total of 92 cases, more than all the cases handled by other judges put together.

Judge Camacho handles all the cases on Rota, half the cases on Tinian on top of his share of criminal and civil cases on Saipan. He also handles the traffic and probate courts.

In the very first case Judge Camacho handled, the defendant was found “not guilty” by the jury on Feb. 21, 2012.

Of all the cases Camacho sat at, 49 were tried on the bench, 28 by a jury and 15 were handled by him again when he sat as justice pro tem on the appellate court.

Since he became judge, 43 of the cases he handled were appealed. Twelve of these are still pending, seven were affirmed, 10 were affirmed in-part and one reversed.

When asked about the Attorney General’s Office evaluation that claimed that of the 14 times the CNMI Supreme Court reviewed his decisions, 12 were reversed or vacated, Judge Camacho said he doesn’t know where those numbers came from.

The Office of the AG’s numerical evaluation of Camacho’s track record that was leaked to the media was based on an incomplete list that started from 2014, the year Attorney General Edward Manibusan was elected.

A judiciary record of the cases that Judge Camacho handled since 2014 indicates that 15 of them have been appealed. But it also showed that the high court has not yet issued any opinion on the cases that went to trial and on which the parties appealed.

Six of the cases that were remarked as “others” involved procedural matters, which meant that the higher court’s decisions have nothing to do with the merits of the case.

Four CNMI Supreme Court opinions upheld Judge Camacho and one was voluntarily dismissed by the parties.

In an email, Judge Camacho said: “Parties to a case have a right to appeal their case. When a party exercises his/her right to appeal, there is no negative connotation. It just means that they are exercising their right to appeal. That is our system of law. Appeals may take several months to be resolved.”

Judge Camacho said he presides over the most trials. Statistically, he added, if the number of cases a judge handles increases, the number of cases appealed also increases.

On Nov. 8, Election Day, CNMI voters will decide whether to retain Judge Camacho or not.