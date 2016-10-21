Wolf, Borja top poetry contest

JONATHAN Wolf of Dandan Middle School and Manuel John Borja of Kagman High School topped the 13th Annual Valentine Sengebau Poetry Competition held on Tuesday evening at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center theater.

Wolf won the junior division for 7th and 8th graders who recited their poem of choice from Sengebau’s book, “Micro Child.

Wolf said he chose “Rairecharmoracherchar” because it touched his heart. He said the poem talks about how people used to live in peace.





“I was actually more nervous about the award ceremony than when I was doing my piece,” he added.

Wolf recently won the top award in declamation in the National Junior Speech and Debate Association competition in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the first middle school student from the Pacific Islands District to win a championship trophy at the national event.

For the senior division of the poetry competition, high school contestants must submit original poems that address themes relating to culture, identity or change in the Northern Marianas.

Manuel Borja won the first prize in the senior division.

At his school, he said, “I have friends who are Chinese, Koreans, Filipinos and they are all very close to me so they are my inspiration.”

Borja a 10th grader, likes to write poems, but this is the first time he joined a poetry competition.





He was not expecting his piece to win because there were other “wonderful performances.”

When he did win, “I was shocked, I was just frozen, I did not want to move.”

In the junior division, second prize went to Elisha Posadas and Merari Aniga of Francisco M. Sablan (San Antonio) Middle School for their poem “Fear.” Third prize went to Saipan Community School’s Maxine Rabago and Shaina Lee for “The Watcher.”

The second prize in the senior division went to Lou Dela Cruz whose poem was titled “Us.” Dela Cruz is a student of Tinian Junior-Senior High School. Third place went to Mount Carmel School’s Reica Ramirez for her “Nostalgia.”

Cash awards were given to the winners in both divisions: first place $250; second, $150; and third, $100.

The senior division content judges were Maya Alonzo, a freelance writer and editor; Jacqueline Che director of institutional effectiveness at Northern Marianas College; and Dr. Brady Hammond, chair of the Language and Humanities Department at NMC.





The judges for the recital were local comedian John Jay Sanchez, Humanities Council board member Mike White and Antonette Aquino Sengebau, daughter of the late poet Valentine N. Sengebau,

Antonette was born on Saipan but she heard about the poetry competition while growing up in the Philippines.

She asked the Northern Marianas Humanities Council for a copy of her father’s book, “and they invited me to be one of the judges tonight. I heard the students, and wow, they were amazing!”

She said her father used to read stories to her. One day, he told her, “When you grow up I might not be here but I want you to have a book of mine to remember me.”

Like her father, Antonette has a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She is very proud of her father.

The late poet spent the last 25 years of his life in his adopted home of Saipan. His poems, which were published in the Micronesian Reporter and Marianas Variety, “expressed the joys and sorrows of his life and also explored issues such as loss of cultural identity, and political negotiations between the United States and Micronesia.”

The annual Valentine Sengebau poetry competition was established by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council to support the work of young Micronesian poets and to honor the legacy of Micronesia’s foremost poet.

“Every year, honestly, it amazes me how great our students are, and how brave they are at such a young age to go up in front of an audience,” said the council’s program officer, Eulalia V. Arriola.

“I’ve watched them and they are so natural. I really applaud them for their courage. Also for the senior division the poetry that they write is amazing. One of our judges is from California, and she was just amazed by the poetry that was submitted this year.”

She said the council plans to publish a book that will feature the winning poems over the years.