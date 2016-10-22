Feds explain why US court should dismiss CUC’s CW lawsuit

THE U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in their support brief for a motion for dismissal on Oct. 13, 2016, said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. failed to state a claim for relief under the equal protection clause of the Constitution, and therefore the federal court should dismiss CUC’s equal-protection claim in its entirety.

CUC and its affected guest workers have sued DHS/USCIS for rejecting their CW-1 renewal petitions.

Glenn Girdharry, assistant director of the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, Office of Immigration Litigation, said CUC failed to state a cognizable equal-protection violation.

He said CUC failed to make the threshold identification of a class of similarly situated persons being treated not the same by USCIS.

“In order to state a claim for relief under the equal-protection clause, a plaintiff first must allege ‘that two or more classifications of similarly situated persons were treated differently’ by a government actor,” Girdharry said.

“Allegations that the government engaged in ‘[t]he dissimilar treatment of dissimilarly situated persons,’ (treating not the same similarly situated person) however, does not amount to an equal-protection violation.”

Furthermore, “employer-petitioners seeking CW-1 workers each fiscal year are not similarly situated. While all petitioners are subject to the annual fiscal year visa cap, USCIS has no control over when during the fiscal year a petitioner will decide to submit a CW-1 visa petition to the agency. There is no agency requirement that all qualifying employer-petitioners must file CW-1 visa petitions each fiscal year at the same time, for the same work-start date, or for the same duration (up to one year). Rather, these choices, which dictate the six-month filing window for an employer’s CW-1 extension request, are individual business decisions left to the prerogative of each employer-petitioner. By the very nature of this first-in, demand-driven, open-filing system, CUC cannot plausibly argue that there is a class of similarly situated CW-1 petitioners receiving ‘preferential and unequal treatment,’ from USCIS based on the sequence of filing.”

He said CUC’s allegations amount to nothing more than a description of USCIS’s dissimilar treatment of dissimilarly situated CW-1 employer petitioners.

Only qualifying employers can submit CW-1 non-immigrant worker petitions to USCIS, he added.

“Alien workers cannot self-petition USCIS for CW-1 temporary status and USCIS has no control over an employer-petitioner’s need for CW-1 temporary workers, or when the employer will file the initial CW-1 visa petition on behalf of a foreign worker, or the duration of CW-1 status (up to one year) the employer will seek. This determination is the employer’s individual business decision. These independent staffing choices make CW-1 employer petitioners dissimilarly situated.

“However, even if the plaintiffs make a threshold showing that CW-1 employer petitioners were all similarly situated, they still fail to state a claim for relief under equal protection because CUC’s assertion that the agency’s rule requiring the filing of CW-1 extension petitions no earlier than six months in advance of the requested worker start date results in ‘preferential and unequal treatment’ of visa-petition beneficiaries is without merit. This is because USCIS’s rule requiring all employer-petitioners to file CW-1 extension petitions no earlier than six months in advance of the requested start date is based on a reasonably conceivable state of facts that provides a rational basis for the agency’s rule.”

According to Gridharry, USCIS requires that an employer-petitioner file a CW-1 visa petition extension request no earlier than six months before the date of actual need for the beneficiary’s services, but this extension filing window is determined solely by the employer’s requested start and end dates for the foreign worker, over which USCIS has no control.

CUC failed to acknowledge this important defining feature of the CW-1 petitioning process in the graphic it attached to its opposition brief, Gridharry said.

“Accordingly, if the fiscal year cap is reached mid-calendar year, the very nature of this first-in, demand-driven, open filing system requires USCIS to dissimilarly treat dissimilarly situated employer petitioners — the agency will accept CW-1 extension requests filed during their pre-determined six-month window that occurs before the cap was reached, while necessarily and lawfully rejecting other extension requests filed during their pre-determined six-month window that occurs after the cap was reached.”

CUC “cannot plausibly argue that they can negate every conceivable state of facts that could provide the rational basis for USCIS’s ‘six-months in advance’ filing rule. Requiring employer-petitioners to file extension requests no earlier than six months before the requested start date of the alien worker provides a reasonable amount of time for the employer to determine no United States worker is available for the intended position, thereby upholding the integrity of this domestic job market check before introducing foreign labor.

“Additionally, as CW-1 visas are limited each fiscal year, the six-month period helps prevent unscrupulous employers from obtaining a CW-1 visa number and ‘shelving’ the approval significantly before they face an actual need for the services of a CW-1 worker (thereby precluding other petitioners from obtaining that visa number). Further, USCIS encourages employers to file extension requests six months in advance and as soon as possible within that time frame to prevent gaps in employment authorization.”

CUC’s has opposed the U.S. government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

CUC has asked the District Court for the NMI to provide injunctive relief and prevent the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from enforcing the fiscal years 2016 and 2017 CW-1 caps.

According to CUC legal counsel James Sirok, the process utilized by DHS to arrive at the cap number — 12,999 in FY 2016 and 12,998 in FY 2017 — is arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of the department secretary’s discretion.

Sirok said, the implementation and enforcement of the cap combined with the rule which requires that petitions for renewals cannot be filed earlier than six months prior to the expiration of the CW 1 status or prior to the requested start date for which the CW-1 services are needed, equates to a process which violates the due process and equal rights afforded to individual CUC employees under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. constitution.