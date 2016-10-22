Medical Referral Office needs more employees, more funding

AMONG the challenges of the Medical Referral Office is having only four staffers who must deal with over a thousand patients, its director Ronald Sablan said on Thursday.

The number of patients that they have to send off-island for medical treatment continues to increase, he added.





In an interview after his meeting with lawmakers in the Senate chamber, Sablan said: “We are in a situation where there’s an increase in patients, but our budget went down, so that becomes a real challenge for us. We’re having a hard time where to send our patients when we can’t guarantee payment. At the same time we’re also looking at staffing issues as we are really shorthanded. Our staffers are burdened because they can’t even get overtime. Basically they are working on weekends and after working hours, but those are ‘free’ because of their commitment to help our patients. In reality it’s difficult for everybody.”

Sablan requested a $1.1 million budget of which only $600,000 was approved.

He said despite obstacles, his staffers are doing their best to provide good services to patients.

“There’s only so much we can do when you’re dealing with 30 to 40 cases at the same time, and you have the family members asking ‘Where do we go and when do we go?’ ”

Sablan also explained during his meeting with lawmakers that hospitals in Hawaii and Guam are always “loaded” which causes delays in their requests for medical attention.

Sablan said this is the reason why they opened an office in California so they can have another option for medical care.

“We’re having a hard time providing care for our patients in Guam and Hawaii, as we have so much backlog there. The doctors there are always over-loaded whenever we send our requests for medical attention. They will get back to us and tell us that they can accommodate us in December. That’s the reason why we put up another facility in California to expedite our appointment requests to be able to accommodate us. Guam and Hawaii have to serve their communities first,” he added.