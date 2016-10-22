$250K CK drainage project awarded to RadioCom

A $250,00 contract for the Chalan Kanoa Drainage Project has been awarded to RadioCom Saipan Inc., Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada said Thursday.

The project involves the construction of a drainage system on Texas Road starting from the intersection of Tun Joaquin Doi Road in Chalan Kanoa. This includes the installation of 800 feet of pipe that will be connected to an existing ponding basin there.

The project will address the perennial flooding problems in the village, Ada said.

The new drainage system would have been done five months ago if not for an issue related to private property that was to be affected by the construction. The family that owns the property, Ada said, has now reached an agreement with the government.

Ada expressed his appreciation to Speaker Ralph S. Demapan and Rep. John Paul P. Sablan for finding the money to fund the project.