Court denies Patrick Calvo’s request for work release

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja on Thursday denied convicted sex-offender Patrick Calvo’s request to be recommended for the Department of Corrections’ work release program.

In his seven-page order, Judge Naraja cited the Sept. 29 sentencing and commitment order which stated: “No request for work release shall be granted by court order…in ensuring the consistent interests of the constitutional separation of powers.”

The judge explained that the court construes Calvo’s request as a motion to reconsider that ruling.

Hence, the defendant’s request is denied “as a matter of law,” Judge Naraja said.

He said if the request were to be granted as a court order, the remedy would not be consistent in serving the interests of justice.

On Oct. 2, Calvo, 54, was re-sentenced to eight years of imprisonment each for two counts of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, five years imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, and six months for disturbing the peace. These sentences were merged into a single sentence to run concurrently, totaling eight years all suspended, except for seven years. This will be followed by probation of seven years. Calvo will be released from jail on May 25, 2017, no later than 4 p.m.

On Oct. 4, through his counsel Bruce Berline, the defendant filed a request for the court to recommend him for the Department of Corrections’ work release program which “would be helpful to his rehabilitation, specifically, to allow the defendant to work at his brother’s plant nursery.”

But Judge Naraja said a court order granting Calvo work release “would usurp the fact-finding powers of Corrections, an executive agency.” He cited the department chief’s exclusive discretionary authority to grant work release which is “a privilege and not a right” for defendants.

“More importantly, while the judiciary is a separate entity in the commonwealth’s tri-partite system of governance, the court must always be cognizant that a judge’s words hold great influence — and a firm adherence to notions of judicial restraint is particularly important when it comes to issues of prison administration,”

Even if the court were to recommend defendant’s eligibility in the work release program, such decree would be in direct contravention of the law under section 57-20.1-1820 of the NMI Administrative Code, which prohibits work release to defendants convicted of a crime of sexual contact, Judge Naraja said.

“Therefore, no legal justification exists for the court’s recommendation of work release for defendant, and there is no recognized justice interest in the issuance of a judicial order that contravenes not only the constitutional separation of powers, but black-letter state law.”

Calvo was convicted on Sept. 28, 2009 on two counts of sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and for disturbing the peace. He was given a merged sentence of eight years of imprisonment and seven years probation on May 27, 2010.

Calvo appealed, but on July 25, 2014 the CNMI Supreme Court affirmed the conviction although it vacated the original sentence and remanded the case to the trial court for resentencing.