Richard Wasser named CUC acting executive director

21 Oct 2016
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting water division manager Richard Wasser was appointed acting executive director on Monday.

CUC board chair Adelina Roberto said Wasser will be the acting executive director until Friday when Gary Camacho, the acting executive director, returns to Saipan.

“He [Camacho] was taking care of a health issue with his family,” Roberto said.

New chief financial officer Antonio B. Castro meets with Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board chair Adelina Roberto and member Joe Torres before the start of the board meeting.

She said the board chose Wasser because “he’s part of the management team.”

Roberto said she has no complaints against Wasser.

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. acting water division manager Richard Wasser, standing right, is about to attend a special board meeting. Photos by Junhan B. Todiño

“I have confidence in him; he’s been with CUC for many years,” she added.

On Thursday, Wasser attended a board meeting at which CUC’s new chief financial officer, Antonio B. Castro, was introduced.

Casto will start reporting for work at CUC on Oct. 24, Monday.

