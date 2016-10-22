Japanese Autumn Festival at Sugar King Park this Saturday

THE Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas is inviting the community to participate in the autumn festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Sugar King Park in Garapan.

Japanese society chairman Junichi Kitagawa said the program will start at 11 a.m.

“Please join us for this event. Your presence will go a long way to make our festival successful,” he added.

The annual festival will be held in collaboration with the Saipan mayor’s office and the Marianas Visitors Authority, and will feature various performers such as the Himawari Kendo team, the Yosakoi dancers from Japan, and professional singer and songwriter Singo.

Japanese food will be sold: yakisoba, karaage, yakimeshi, takoyaki, shaved ice, curry rice, beef bowl, ramen, oden, senbei, yakitori and much more.

In addition, there will be a bazaar, raffle games, ring toss, a shooting game, super ball and water balloon fishing.

Kitagawa said the event relies on contributions from their friends and the business community.

“We hope that everyone will come and be a part of the festival,” he added.