Muna asks Senate to conduct public hearing on hospital board bill

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muna is hoping that the Senate will conduct a public hearing on a measure that will allow a board of political hires to run CHCC.

Muna, in an interview on Thursday, said there are many issues with the language of House Bill 19-186, a bill with which she basically doesn’t agree.

The bill will negatively affect the hospital which, according to her, is now in better shape than it was several years ago.

“We’re hoping to have an opportunity to be heard again in a public hearing and have our concerns pointed out,” Muna said.

The measure, which was introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro, was passed by the House last month and is now pending in the Senate.

“We have issues with it, not so much with the governance, but with the details and some technical things about it, and we want to be able to point those out. We submitted our comments to the House, but I don’t think they were taken into consideration by the House and so we want to have another chance to give voice to them because it really does matter,” Muna said.





“We want exceptional care and I think we have a great team right now. We have brought our physicians here like Dr. [Ngoc-Phuong] Luu herself, our Public Health medical director, and she has that commitment and passion to improve CNMI healthcare services even though there has been inadequate funding for several years. How do you address it? Do you address it by empowering five individuals [on a board]? That’s the question that you have to ask yourselves. What do you need? What do you want and how much do you want out of it? We have concerns…but we know we are headed in the right direction and project that we will get things done. But there is a bill in the Senate that can actually contradict that projection and that’s a big concern for everyone,” the CEO said.

“I am so proud of our medical team. Absolutely, the hospital is in better shape right now. The members of our medical team don’t have to be here, but they chose to be here. It’s that commitment to care. There’s a lot of improvements and these improvements are visual, they are there, we can present them in data and in actual observation, so we need a similar commitment from our lawmakers and from the governor. What we are doing is the right thing but if there’s an obstacle how can we continue with it?”

Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios, in a separate interview, said: “I am really impressed with what they have been able to accomplish with very limited resources — they have come a long way.”

He added, “Funding is the challenge and it continues to be an issue, but I believe they have done quite well although there are still challenges that we need to work on with them.”

He said lawmakers should have a dialogue while working with CHCC to improve healthcare services in the commonwealth.

The Senate, he added, will conduct a series of public hearing on House Bill 19-186 before they act on it.

“We need to get input from the community before we take any action,” he said.