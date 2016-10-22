CUC payment to CDA inappropriate, says Yaquinto

THE money collected by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. from the Public School System should not be used to pay the dividends owed to the Commonwealth Development Authority, according to former CUC chief financial officer Matt Yaquinto.

Last week, CUC paid $1.1 million in dividends to CDA.

“The money coming from PSS is for past debts and should go to operations,” according to Yaquinto who has said he was illegally terminated by the CUC board headed by Adelina Roberto in May.

Yaquinto said CUC must keep approximately $13 million to $14 million in restricted cash at all times, adding that approximately $11 million is for customer deposits and about $3 million is for federal Stipulated Order 1.

“So if they have less than $13 million-$14 million, then CUC has no unrestricted cash and should not be paying CDA,” he said.

Before he was terminated, Yaquinto reported on May 24 that CUC had no cash for its operations, capital improvement or debt service.

Over the past years, excluding the typhoon recovery period, CUC’s cash loss reached $1 million every month, he said.

In an email to Variety, Yaquinto said there needs to be a significant increase in CUC revenue.

“This means that rates must increase,” he added.

He reiterated that even if the government paid off 100 percent of its debt, CUC would still not have enough money to be financial stable in the long term.

The government, which owes $25 million-$30 million, represents only 17 percent of CUC’s revenue, he added.

“CUC has lost more than $100 million over the past decade and is budgeted to lose a significant amount of money again next year,” he said.

In a separate interview, CUC board vice chairman Eric San Nicolas said:

“Subject to verification, but according to my recollection right now the board decided…to use the PSS payments to CUC to pay a long-standing portion of [the debt to] CDA,” he said.

San Nicolas said both the CDA and CUC legal counsels reviewed the agreement.

“We reviewed it for legality,” he said. “We made sure we took all the necessary precautions to ensure that it was legal and correct.”

CUC board member Ignacio Perez, who is also the CDA board chairman, said the agreement was a “great deal” for both parties.

Perez said the PSS payment to CUC was intended for CDA because CUC “cannot afford to use money from its general fund.”

On May 7, 2009, CUC issued $45 million worth of shares after reaching an agreement with CDA to cancel and discharge CUC’s long-standing debt to CDA amounting to $61.57 million in principal and $138 million in accrued interest.