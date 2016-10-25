Manamko’ invite community to ‘haunted house’

THE Office on Aging in partnership with Best Sunshine International’s Corporate Social Responsibility team will bring a unique Halloween treat to the community — “a haunted house tour loaded with scary decorations, activities and props.”

Office on Aging community development specialist and special Halloween event coordinator Linda C. Torres said the haunted house will have eight rooms, and the sponsors, so far, are the Community Guidance Center, the Matua Riders and BSI-CSR.

The sponsors, she added, will have an assigned room which they will decorate for the “spooky tour.”

Torres said the project is part of the fundraising activities of the Saipan Senior Citizen Advisory Council.

The haunted house opens on Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Office on Aging, and tickets will be $3 each.

Some of the activity rooms of the senior citizens will be included in the haunted house, Torres said, adding that the tour will end in the social hall where the manamko’ will sell refreshments to the community.