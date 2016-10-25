Lawmakers, CHCC officials discuss healthcare issues

THE Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare conducted a joint meeting on Thursday with officials of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the Board of Professional Licensing/Health Care Professions Licensing Board and the Medical Referral Office.

These officials included CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, Dr. John Tudela, medical director for public health, Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu, medical director for public health, Dr. Elizabeth Khonen, medical director of the Family Care Clinic, CHCC chief financial officer Priscilla Iakopo, executive director Esther Fleming of the Board of Professional Licensing/Health Care Professions Licensing Board, Dr. Martin Rohringer, the board vice chair, and Ronald Sablan, director of the Medical Referral Office.

Fleming and Rohringer spoke about the physicians practicing in the commonwealth while CHCC officials discussed the financial status of the hospital, personnel matters, the availability of medical equipment, Medicaid, Medicare and telemedicine.

The Medical Referral Office discussed the challenges it is facing right now which is lack of funding and personnel.

Sen. Teresita Santos, chair of the Senate committee, told the public health officials that H1-B visas may be the best option in hiring foreign physicians.

She also said that telemedicine is “emerging as a critical component” of healthcare.

As for the Medical Referral Office, she said her “committee understands how important this office is and the services it provides to our people. Therefore collaborating with other healthcare stakeholders will help streamline the medical referral system and make it more cost-effective and efficient,” she said.

Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro urged CHCC to provide first-class services and to turn the hospital into a first-class hospital.

Rep. Ed Propst, however, pointed out that a “first-class hospital also needs first-class funding.”

He acknowledged the hospital’s effort to improve its services and provide quality care to the people of the CNMI despite lack of funding.