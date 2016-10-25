Government to pay 4 court-ordered judgments

THE commonwealth government will finally pay four court-ordered judgments, attorney Michael W. Dotts told Variety, adding that unpaid judgments for medical malpractice were certified for payment last week.

Jotonia B. Aguon, who lost her child in 2010, will get $35,000 as ordered by Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho; Cheryl Indalecio who lost her child in 2007 will get $50,000 as ordered by Associate Judge David A. Wiseman; the family of Miguel Camacho who lost an arm and died due to failing health in 2010 will get $15,000 as ordered by Judge Wiseman; and Gorjony Camacho who had to undergo a second surgery in 2012 will get $10,000 as ordered by Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja. During Gorjony Camacho’s appendectomy at the Commonwealth Health Center, the surgeon used permanent stitches instead of the ones that dissolve.

These are just a few of the more than $27 million in judgments against the CNMI government.

Dotts who represents the families, said he was very pleased that the four judgments are finally going to be paid.

He is grateful to Judge Camacho, Senate Vice President Arnold I. Palacios and Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres.

“I know that Senator Palacios played a key role in getting the $1 million for the payment of judgments into the fiscal year 2017 budget. Governor Torres’s support was essential. Also important was Judge Camacho’s willingness to hear our arguments that the 2016 budget was unconstitutional because it did not pay judgments in any meaningful way. I am sure it motivated the appropriation of money to pay these judgments. So I thank them on behalf of myself and my clients, and I thank the others who also helped get these judgments paid.”

Dott said CHC should have medical malpractice insurance for all its doctors.

“CHC should not have all the medical malpractice incidents that it has. A long-term solution is needed. One solution is to require CHC to have medical malpractice insurance for all its doctors and staff. The insurance carrier will not insure doctors with bad records and the bad doctors will then have to leave CHC. That will mean there will be less medical malpractice. And when something happens to a patient that should not have happened, the patient will not have to sue in court and then wait years to get the judgment paid. The insurance policy will pay compensation, and pay it quickly.”

He is hoping that the Legislature will require CHC to have malpractice insurance.

“Not all of my clients with medical malpractice judgments are getting their judgments paid in full now. To treat everyone fairly, there needs to be a payment plan in place, for paying all judgments. No one should have to wait years without getting one penny. Everyone who has a judgment should get some payment every year, so that within a reasonable time, they are paid what the CNMI owes them,” Dotts added.