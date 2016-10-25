Leepan calls for harsher penalties for vandals

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero says there should be stiffer penalties and punishment for those who vandalize historical landmarks and tourist sites.

He is now working on a bill. “We need to stiffen the law itself, we’ve got to make individuals accountable, the perpetrators who are doing this. If it’s the kids, then I think we should punish the parents because they are responsible for their children’s action.”

Vandalism, he added, “is happening all over the island, and we need to be diligent in addressing it because we can’t continue to allow it to happen.”

The Katori Shrine prayer room and Sugar King Park were recently vandalized.

Henry Hofschneider, the special assistant to the mayor of Saipan, said he also supports a stricter law against vandalism.

“Of course, parents are responsible for their minor children, and if the juveniles do anything that harms public or private property then the parents should answer for that,” he added.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to help children understand that vandalism does not help us, and that it’s costing us a lot of money.”

Vandalism is bad for the CNMI’s image, he said.

“It makes us look like we are not educated, that we are not well-behaved or we were raised in bad families. But that is not who we are — we are good people. So we ask those who want to spray-paint — the skateboard park is right there, they can spray all they want down there.”

He appeals to the community to respect the Katori Shrine.

“This is a religious shrine located at an historic park,” he said. “It is a connection between Japan, and Saipan, and it’s very important.”

The government of Japan, he added, donated money for the construction of the Katori Shrine.

“So let’s show our respect,” he said.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion also supports stricter laws against vandalism.

“Whether or not the minors and the parents themselves need to be held accountable, I will leave that up to the legislators and the executive branch to decide,” Concepcion said, adding that there is a need to send a strong message to the community regarding vandalism.

“Historic and tourist sites must be protected. And vandalism at these sites cannot be tolerated because tourism is the lifeblood of our economy,” he added.