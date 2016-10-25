Katori Shrine ceremony, Japanese Autumn Festival held at Sugar King Park

THE Katori Shrine ceremony and the annual Japanese Autumn Festival were held Saturday at Sugar King Park in Garapan by the Japanese Society of Northern Marianas in collaboration with the Saipan mayor’s office and the Marianas Visitors Authority.

According to high priest Takeshi Katori who conducted the Katori Shrine ceremony, they prayed for blessings and for a good future.

Click to enlarge

Through a translator, he expressed his appreciation to the local people, MVA, the mayor’s office and CNMI officials for participating in the ceremony and for maintaining the shrine.

“This is the only shrine on island, and I am hoping that the people will continue to maintain its beauty,” he said. “Saipan weather is perfect, and the people are so kind.”

After the Katori Shrine ceremony, the Shichi-Go-San rite of passage for young children was held.

The original Katori Jinja or Shrine was built during the islands’ Japanese era. It was destroyed by fire in 1944 during World War II. Forty years later, the then-Marianas Visitors Bureau and the Katori Federation re-established the site at Sugar King Park.

MVA Managing Director Chirs Concepcion emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between Japan and NMI.

“We are happy to welcome back our friends from Japan who hold this ceremony here in the CNMI,” said Concepcion.

“This is just to show how important the Japan market is for the CNMI tourism industry. We want to continue this relation, and we want to ensure that we welcome more Japanese visitors to the Marianas, and that our relations continue to be fruitful for the future.”

Henry Hofschneider, the special assistant to the mayor of Saipan, said: “This event is very important, and it is one of the annual regular events that the mayor’s office looks forward to. It’s bringing back friends and families who have lived here in Saipan before — we need to continue to keep our bonds and relationship strong.”

At 11 a.m., the Japanese Autumn Festival kicked off with the ceremonial breaking of a sake barrel by Japanese community members.

The festival featured performers from Japan, bazaar sales, raffle games, ring toss, various booth games, and authentic Japanese food for sale.

This year’s successful Japanese Autumn festival was made possible due to overwhelming support and participation from the local community, organizers said.