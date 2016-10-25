House passes bill to extend absentee ballot deadline

THE House of Representatives on Friday passed a measure that will extend the absentee ballot deadline another 14 calendar days.

House Bill 19-204 was introduced by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro who originally proposed a 10-day extension, but Commonwealth Election Commission board chair Frances Sablan asked lawmakers to make it 14 calendar days.

Sablan, who appeared before the House on Friday, said 14 days is enough to ensure that all absentee ballots will be received on time by the commission.

Rep. Ralph Yumul asked about the date of the ballots, adding that Nov. 8, Election Day, on Saipan is still Nov. 7 in the states.

Yumul wants to know if absentee ballots that arrived here on Nov. 9, which is Nov. 8 in the states, will still be valid.

Sablan said as long as the ballots are stamped “Nov. 8” they are valid and will be counted.

She also informed lawmakers that absentee ballots were sent on Friday morning to the Philippines, Guam and the states.

A total of 1,564 ballots were sent via regular mail which cost the commission $2,500, she added.

Sablan reiterated that they would rather ask for an extension of the deadline than spend $98,000 on express or registered mail.

Rep. Edwin Propst asked her what really caused the delay in sending out the absentee ballots.

Sablan replied that it was the need to comply with the procurement process.

She said they were cited by the Attorney General’s Office for non-compliance and were ordered to comply with the rules which is why ordering 21,000 ballots from Nebraska took a longer time than expected.

She said they needed the AG’s approval of the vendor’s contract before they could proceed with the transaction.

Independent House candidate Ana S. Teregeyo, who also appeared before the House, asked lawmakers to allow independent candidates to have more than one poll watcher or poll worker at polling precincts.

The current law, P.L. 12-18, only recognizes political parties and the candidates for governor and lt. governor as those allowed to have more than one poll watchers or poll workers at the polling precincts.

But House legal counsel John Cool said the amendment proposed by Teregeyo cannot be included in H.B. 19-204 and should be introduced as a stand-alone bill.

Ogumoro’s bill as amended was approved by all 19 House members present and is now with the Senate. House Minority Leader Ramon A. Tebuteb was absent.