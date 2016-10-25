CUC: What gag order?

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. employees have been asked to sign a “confidentiality agreement,” but this is not intended to restrain them from speaking to the media, according to CUC board vice chair Eric San Nicolas.

“It is not to gag our employees,” he added.

He said CUC continues to release information through the office of the acting executive director who has also been designated as the public information officer.

“As in any normal organization, there’s only one stream of information going out so there’s no opportunity to misinterpret it,” San Nicolas said.

On Oct. 6, 2016, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho issued a memorandum requiring all employees to sign a confidentiality agreement.

“The purpose of this form is to protect ‘confidential information’ that may be disclosed to an employee,” he said in a memorandum.

Camacho defined ‘confidential information as “any information of any kind, nature, or description concerning any matters affecting or relating to an employee’s service for CUC, the business or operations of CUC, and/or customer information, employee information, products, drawings, plans, processes, or other data of CUC.”

Camacho was unavailable for comment as he was on leave.

According to San Nicolas, “We have to ensure that our employees are protected [through] the integrity [and] confidentiality of personal information” which he said also protects vendors and customers.

Asked why CUC came up with a confidentiality agreement only recently, he said: “At least there’s [now] a document that ensures that everybody is aware that when it comes to handling confidential information you are obligated to keep it confidential and that it will remain confidential for the protection of the customer, the employee or the vendor that’s involved.”

CUC legal counsel James Sirok said: “I have no comment.”

Under the confidential agreement, an employee “will not disclose or divulge either directly or indirectly confidential information to anyone outside of CUC unless the information pertains to the person requesting or is first authorized to do so in writing by CUC’s executive director or his/her designee.”

Some CUC employees said the new rule curtails their freedom of expression.

But CUC board chair Adelina Roberto said “that’s part of the agreement — as a person or as an employee, I don’t want to give the media my whole background.”