MYPros to host senatorial debate on Oct. 26

(Press Release) — Following the success of the Precinct 3 Candidate Forum, the Marianas Young Professionals or MYPros is hosting the second of two candidate forums with the senatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

With only two weeks to go until voters hit the polls, the public is again invited to this free, moderated forum. Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the debate will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. You do not have to be a MYPros member to participate. All are welcome.

The two candidates, incumbent Sen. Sixto Kaipat Igisomar, Republican, and former Sen. Ray Naraja Yumul, Independent, have been invited and have agreed to participate in this week’s debate.

“The purpose of this debate,” says Nola K. Hix, event organizer and MYPros vice president, “is to give the senatorial candidates an opportunity to open dialogue in a neutral setting. It is also an opportunity for us to hear their responses to the issues that matter most.”

Local attorney Tiberius Mocanu, will be the moderator once again for this event along with MYPros member Gerard Van Gils.

Gerard Van Gils is a teacher at Kagman High School who has taught social studies and career and technical education.

As a teacher, he has initiated the Mentor for a Meal program as well as the highly successful Million Dollar Scholars club where 6 of his students were awarded the Gates Millennium Scholarship.

He graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in political science and afterward regularly volunteered services with the Utah State Legislature.

He is also the recipient of the 2016 MYPros Young Professional of the Year Award where he was recognized for his self-less advocacy in and beyond his classroom.

Moderators will ask each candidate the same opening questions, which have been submitted in advance by the MYPros membership, followed by a series of questions.

“It’s important for people to hear the candidates, just as it is important for them to hear the people,” says Kaitlyn Neises-Mocanu, MYPros director, “We want to ensure that everyone has every opportunity to make an informed choice on election day,” she added.

The public is also invited to the “Meet the Candidates” after-party fundraiser at Naked Fish following the forums. Admission is $10 and includes a free drink with pupus while supplies last. Tickets will be available for purchase at the forum. Proceeds raised will fund community projects and educational programming spearheaded by the MYPros Community Projects Committee.

Marianas Young Professionals is a non-profit organization whose mission is to connect passionate young professionals with opportunities for social and professional growth and civic engagement for the benefit of the commonwealth.

If you have questions or would like submit questions for the upcoming forum, please email mypros.670@gmail.com.