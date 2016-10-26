US Marshals seize just $595 from Dynasty owner’s bank accounts

THE U.S. Marshals Service seized a total of $595.84 from a bank account of Hong Kong Entertainment (Overseas) Investment Ltd. or HKE, owner of the now defunct Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona earlier ordered the clerk of court to issue a writ of execution to attorney Richard W. Pierce, counsel for two plane crash survivors, after HKE failed to pay the $1.4 million federal court judgment in April 2016.

The writ of execution ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to partially satisfy the judgment and to also collect interest.

The U.S. Marshals seized a total of $595.84 from HKE’s Bank of Saipan account, but no money was seized from the Bank of Guam account.

In a letter to District Court for the NMI Clerk of Court Heather L. Kennedy, Bank of Guam compliance officer Carol T. Perez said: “Please be advised that the HKE/debtor mentioned does not maintain an account with Bank of Guam.”

On Thursday, Kennedy informed HKE that there are exemptions under the law that may protect some property from being taken if HKE can show that exemptions apply pursuant to federal or commonwealth law.

The plane crash survivors, Tomoyuki Nagata and Dr. Jun Takimoto and family through their counsel Pierce recently filed a request for entry of writ of attachment before the court.

Nagata and Dr. Jun Takimoto and family requested the federal court to seize the company’s assets in the Bank of Saipan & Bank of Guam.

The court said Nagata and Takimoto have met the requirements of for the issuance of the Writ of execution.

Nagata and Takimoto were among the passengers on an aircraft owned and operated by HKE that crashed in upper Dandan en route to Tinian on Aug. 11, 2006.

On April 20, 2016, Judge Manglona ordered HKE to pay $606,723.10 to Tomoyuki Nagata and $769,229.61 to Dr. Jun Takimoto and family.