Judge finds probable cause to charge ‘ice’ defendant

ASSOCIATE Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Monday found probable cause to believe that Yan Long Yu committed the crime of conspiracy relating to trafficking of a controlled substance — “ice.”

Yu, 32, was represented by court-appointed counsel Joseph E. Horey and was accompanied by an interpreter at the hearing that started at 9 a.m.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Judge Camacho set Yu’s arraignment for Oct. 31, at 9 a.m., and ordered him to appear before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.

Yu was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in As Lito on Sept. 23.

He was in the area with two other individuals, Maureen Camacho and Jess A. Villagomez, when law enforcers were serving a warrant of arrest to Juan Delos Reyes Tydingco who said Yu was his source of “ice.”

Yu, Camacho and Villagomez who were in vehicles leaving Tydingco’s residence were also arrested.

At the DEA office, Tydingco said Yu had been his source of ice for the past year and a half. He also disclosed that Villagomez went to his residence to buy $300 worth of “ice” so Tydingco called Yu to bring the drug. The $300 was later recovered from Yu’s pocket.

Law enforcers said they later learned from Tydingco that he had bought “ice” from Yu and Yu’s wife at least eight times. Hours prior to their arrest, Tydingco said he had bought $4,000 worth of “ice” from Yu.