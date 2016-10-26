House recognizes 5 UOG student leaders

THE House of Representatives on Friday congratulated five students from Saipan for being elected officers of the University of Guam’s 55th Student Government Association.

House Resolution 19-52, which was offered by Rep. Angel Demapan, commends Gilda Maria B. Ogumoro, Alexia Faustina Sablan Ada, Maria Angelica B. Malasarte, Bertran Franklin D.L.R. Palacios Jr. and Jullian Martin P. Briosos.

The 55th Student Government Association under the guidance of Dr. Suzanne Bells-McManus and Dr. Michael A. Griffin is “a diverse council” made up of 15 members, consisting of a president, a vice president, secretary, treasurer and 11 senators with various interests and majors.

Gilda Maria B. Ogumoro is a recipient of the Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship Program and serves as the association’s secretary.

She is a graduating senior majoring in business administration with a concentration in human resources management.

Alexia Faustina Sablan Ada is the chair of the Academic Affairs Committee and a member of the Oversight and Review Committee in addition to maintaining a part-time job and six classes that she is taking in the Fall 2016 semester.

She is a sophomore majoring in health science with a concentration in public health and a minor in health services administration.

Maria Angelica B. Malasarte is a member of the Finance Committee and Public Relations Committee and is a sophomore. She is studying business administration with a concentration in marketing and plans to be more involved in community outreach relating to environmental awareness.

Bertran Franklin D.L.R. Palacios Jr. is a former senator and treasurer of the 54th Student Government Association and is currently serving on the Finance Committee and Public Relations Committee.

He is a sophomore in business administration-marketing. He is also a publicist and marketing coordinator for the Miss Universe Guam Organization, curator and co-owner of Guam Weekly and a member of the American Marketing Association-UOG Chapter.

Jullian Martin P. Briosos joined the Guam Army National Guard upon his graduation from high school and is a member of the 721st Army Band.

He is an aspiring graphic designer who has created several posters and banners for departments throughout the university and is a teaching assistant for the dean’s office. He is a sophomore business administration-marketing student.

Rep. Angel Demapan said these five young remarkable students serve as role models to the youth of the CNMI.

“They epitomize the determination and enduring spirit that embodies our great commonwealth,” his resolution stated.

“It is with great honor that this legislative body recognizes these five individuals for brining pride and honor to our great commonwealth.”