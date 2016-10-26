Sen. Manglona: Don’t single out absentee voters

SENATOR Paul Manglona has asked the Commonwealth Election Commission to forego the screening process for 85 absentee voters who were found to have two voting residences.

Manglona, in his letter on Thursday, told commission board chair Frances Sablan and executive director Julita Villagomez that although there are 17,936 registered voters in the commonwealth, the commission only screened 1,564 voters to determine if they have more than one voting residence.

“However, there are absentee voters that recently returned to the CNMI without re-registering to vote in the commonwealth. Had the commission screened all 17,936 registered voters, it may have found more voters having more than one residence. As a result, the commission singled out the absentee voters,” the senator said in his letter.

“Second, it appears that the screening process of the CNMI absentee voters was arbitrary. For the absentee voters located in Guam, the CEC gave the Guam Election Commission a list of the CNMI absentee voters to cross check with their list of registered voters. GEC cross checked the names and gave the CEC a list of names found on their list of registered voters. This is a fair screening process.

“For CNMI absentee voters living abroad in the United States, the CEC staff manually checked the registered voter list from the state in which the voter is located to determine if that person is also registered to vote in that state.





“This is a very subjective process that leaves a lot of room for mistakes and political bias. How do we know if all the names of CNMI absentees were taken from the list of registered voters from any state? The CEC staff could have selected which names to pick and which names to leave out.

“[Also,] I understand that some states automatically include anyone who applies for a driver’s license on the states’ voter registration roster. This means that some CNMI absentee voters may have inadvertently been included in their state’s voter registration roster even though they never voted in that state. It would not be fair for the absentee voter to be penalized just because they applied for a driver’s license and that state law mandates them to be automatically added to the state’s list of registered voters.”

Manglona said “this is the first time ever that CEC has conducted a screening of absentee voters. Why now? CEC decides to conduct the screening right before the November 2016 elections which does not leave much time to correct or appeal any decision to invalidate any absentee ballot. This appears to be very rushed and many mistakes could have been made in compiling the list of 85 absentee voters. Voter screening should have been undertaken since January 2016 or throughout the year to give everyone due process with regard to their right to vote in the CNMI. Had it been done earlier, these voters would have ample time to rectify the situation such as by removing their names from their state’s registered voters list or come back home to fulfill the residency requirements and reregister.”

He finds it “perplexing that 39 out of the initial 69 absentee voters identified as having two residences are from the island of Rota. That’s almost 60 percent of the names on the initial list of 69. Yet the total number of Rota voters compared to the entire CNMI voters is only about 10 percent. Based on the foregoing reasons, it appears that the CNMI absentee voter registration screening process conducted by CEC is arbitrary and unfair. It appears the screening is adversely targeting certain candidates in the November 2016 election. CEC should cancel any plan to screen or disqualify any of the 85 absentee voters until such time that CEC establishes a fair and impartial voter screening process for all 17,936 CNMI registered voters as opposed to just the absentee voters.”

The CEC said it has informed the affected voters that there will be a hearing on Oct. 31 and that they should call on that day to verify their residences.